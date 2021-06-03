Obituaries: Week of June 2

GLEN COVE

Peter J. Dominguez of Glen Cove, formerly of Glen Head, died on May 18, at age 89. Beloved husband of Esther for 64 years. Loving father of Peter (Carlyn), Glenn, John (Elizabeth) and Thomas. Dear brother of Joseph and the late Marie. Cherished grandfather of Stephen, Thomas, Ashley, Eric and Alexa. Visitation was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Mass at St. Patrick RC Church. Interment private.

Victor Garrido of Glen Cove, died on May 12, at age 76. Beloved husband of Gina. Dear brother of Carmen and Maria. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visitation and Catholic prayer service held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Interment private.

Palmina Mary Lalonde (Née Grella) of Glen Cove, passed away peacefully on May 20. Born on May 8, 1939. Proceeded in death by loving parents Lawrence and Mary Grella. Beloved mother of Robert (Susan), Donna Ishman, Edward (Carmela), John and Brenda (Godfrey) Buglion. Cherished sister to the late Michael Grella, Barbara Sebastiano, Mary Rizzo and Linda Palumbi. Devoted grandmother to nine wonderful grandchildren. Great-grandmother to six. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.