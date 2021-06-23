Obituaries: Week of June 23

GLEN COVE

Geraldine M. Abbondandolo, of Glen Cove, died on June 12 at age 58. Beloved wife of the late Curtis. Loving mother of Miriah Anne (John) of Vermont. Loving daughter of Joseph and Carla Abbondandolo. Dear sister of Lena Boris (the late Gregory), Joseph (Kathy), William (Lynn) and Tom (Donna). Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Geraldine was a loving soul who loved horses and all animals, she will be deeply missed. Visitation was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Funeral Mass at the Church of St. Rocco in Glen Cove. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery.

Jeanne K. Giambruno died on June 8, at age 92. Beloved wife of the Late Anthony. Loving mother of Nora Semler (Marc), Mary Sachs (the Late Michael), Jeanne Hollins (Wayne), Val (Ginny), Theresa, Gerard (Karen), the Late James (Joanne) and Anthony (Roni). Dear sister of the Late Richard McCarroll, James McCarroll and Marilyn Lockwood. Cherished grandmother of Jonathan (Monica), James, David, Andrea (Kevin), Candace (Jesus), Chelsea, Nicholas (Arianna), Michelle (Michael), Jeanne, Anthony, John, Patrick and Kerri. Adored great-grandmother of seven. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of St. Rocco. Interment at Holy Rood Cemetery.

Donna G. DiLorenzo-Santry, of Glen Cove, died on May 30, at age 59. Beloved wife of Terrance. Loving sister of Victoria DiLorenzo-Agramonte (Andy Agramonte) and the late Laurence. Cherished step mother of Tanya, Craig and Eric (Carla). Proud grandmother of Victoria, Juliana and Olivia. Dear aunt of Peter. Devoted member of the Blueprint-NYC family. Memorial visitation was held at Oyster Bay Funeral Home. Internment Pinelawn Memorial Park.