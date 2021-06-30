Obituaries: Week of June 30

GLEN COVE

Giustina Burzo, of Glen Cove, died on June 21, at age 80. Beloved mother of Nicola Marotta, Michael Marotta, Giovanni Marotta, Rocco Marotta, Elena Sposato (Frank) and Antonietta Talierico. Dear sister of Rocco Burzo and the late Giuseppe, Cono and Antonietta. Proud grandmother of 10. Visitation was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Interment at East Hillside Cemetery.

James L. Floyd formerly of Glen Cove, died on June 3, at age 66. Brother of Ilene, Jerry, Richard, Leroy, Will and Marvin. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Service was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Burial at Plainlawn Cemetery.

Dorothy Kirsch, died on June 18, at age 106.

GLEN HEAD

Carmela Delgaudio (Millie), 95, of Glen Head. Beloved mother of Linda DelGaudio, Frank (Kathie) DelGaudio, Ron DelGaudio and Andrew DelGaudio. Cherished grandmother of Andrew, Jessica, Amanda and Michael. She is predeceased by her husband, Frank, her brother, Frank D’Amato, and sister, Rose Antelis. Beloved sister of Catherine Corrao, and sister-in-law of Ruth Hower, Dr. Eugene Antelis and Valerie D’Amato. Cherished cousin of Millie Carlucci and Millie Lucy. Dear Aunt to many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. Visitation was held at Whitting Funeral Home. Funeral mass was held at St. Boniface Martyr Church. Interment St. John’s Cemetery, Middle Village.

Alexander F. Greig, III “Skip”, 66, of Glen Head, passed away on June 16. Loving husband of Cynthia. Beloved father of Jennifer (Daniel) Cenatiempo, Brian (Sonia) Greig and Andrew (Samantha) Greig. Cherished grandfather of Francesco, Daniel, Charlotte, Scarlett, Ryland, Maxine, Letty, Penelope, Angus and Thaddeus. Dearest nephew of Marjorie (Charles) Morrill Regan. Treasured son-in-law of Richard Roper. Beloved brother-in-law of Richard Roper, Jr. and Robert (Deana) Roper. Dear uncle of Robert, Daniel and Diana. Visitation was held at Whitting Funeral Home. Funeral services were held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Private interment. Further information at Whitting Funeral Home, www.whitting.com.

LOCUST VALLEY

William Francis Kenny III of Stamford, CT, formerly of Locust Valley, died on June 22, at age 90. Proud graduate of Princeton University. First Lieutenant Kenny serviced in the United States Marine Corps in Korea. Long time Chairman and CEO of Meenan Oil Company, two-term president of The Creek Club; former Board member of several community organizations, including The Green Vale School and Glen Cove Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Joan O Kenny. Loving father of Caroline Kenny Burchfield, Elizabeth Kenny Lack and William F. Kenny IV. Cherished grandfather of eight. Dear brother of Suzanne Schwerin and Sheila Kenny. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass was held at St. Hyacinth RC Church. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Interfaith Nutritional Network, www.the-inn.org.

James E. MacDonald, of Locust Valley, died on June 18, at age 72. Husband of Colleen. Father of Michaela Himelfarb (Eric) and James. Brother of Barbara King (Ian), Robert (Beverly) and Mary. Grandfather of Walker and Raina. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Former proprietor of M&A Landscape Service. Strong supporter of Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club and longtime board member. Service was held at Locust Valley Reformed Church. Inurnment Locust Valley Cemetery. Donations in James name can be made to: Grenville Baker Boys & Girls Club.

Roger Plumb, of Locust Valley, age 85, died on June 16. Devoted and loving husband for 63 years to Felicia (Martinez) Plumb. Proud father of Robert (Lisa) and Brian (Jeanine). Grandfather of Bobby, Ashley, Brandy and Tyler. Great-grandfather of Jackson, Kate and Ryan Patrick. Visitation was held at McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass at the Church of St. Patrick. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery.