Obituaries: Week Of June 9

GLEN COVE

Michael Chang, beloved son, father, brother and nephew, died suddenly after collapsing at his home on May 19 in Glen Cove. He was 42. Michael worked in IT technical support at Prima, LLC. Born Aug. 25, 1978, he grew up in Adelphi, MD. Soft spoken, kind and standing 6 feet 5 inches, his ready smile and gentle soul towered over all who knew him. He enjoyed Broadway plays, dining out, the Jets, and, most of all, spending time with his 12-year old daughter. Michael is survived by his daughter, Claire; mother Nancie Chang of Adelphi, MD.; father Charles Chang and stepmother Michelle Wang of Rockville, MD., older brother David Chang of Austin, Texas. A memorial service is being organized by his family.

Mary Kean of Glen Cove, died on May 31, at age 101. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence. Loving mother of Margaret Junge (Fred) and Janice Famighetti (the late Joseph). Proud grandmother of six and great-grandmother of 13. Visitation and funeral service was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Interment East Hillside Cemetery.

SEA CLIFF

Ingram Pierre, of Sea Cliff, died on May 22. Beloved son of Annemarie L. Conti and Harold Kenneth Downes. Son-in-law of Louis Conti. Brother of Julianna Banks. Loving father of Dominique Ingram and Christian Oglesby. Cherished grandfather of Xavier Santiago, Mason Collins and Mia LeMonier. Dear nephew of Ursula Featherston. Uncle of Shaunta, Frank and Annamarie Banks. Further information at Whitting Funeral Home.