Obituaries: Week of March 31

GLEN COVE

Dianne Abbondondolo from Glen Cove passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, March 21, at the age of 55. She is predeceased by her father Gus Abbondondolo and is survived by her mother Anne Abbandondolo, borthers James (Patricia) Abbondondolo and John (Marie) Abbondondolo and numerous nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at a later date. Further information at Whitting Funeral Home, www.whitting.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your preferred charity.

John G. Barbato, of Glen Cove died on Jan. 23. Beloved husband of Eleanor Janet (nee Graziosi) for 61 years. Devoted father of Regina DeMasi, Christine Hendricks and John (Patricia). Loving grandfather of Brian, Christopher and John. Dear sister of Susan Mastroianni and many nieces and nephews. Military honors Calverton National Cemetery.

Francesco Bauco of Glen Cove and formerly of New Hyde Park died on March 17, age 95. Beloved husband of the late Teresa. Loving father of Anna Verrelli (Enrico) and Adriana Iori (Gino). Proud grandfather of Dino, Tony, Sandra, Tinamarie and Domenic. Special great-grandfather of seven. Visiting was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Mass at the Church of St. Rocco. Entombment Holy Rood Cemetery.

Myer J. Losee (Coot) of Glen Cove died on March 16. Beloved husband of Julia (nee Bianconi). Devoted father of David (Ellen), Kevin and Beth. Loving grandfather of Britlin, Devon, James and Nicholas. Dear brother of Pauline and the late William and Allen. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery.

Babe Maruca of Glen Cove, died on March 19, at age 80. Beloved husband of Mary. Loving father of Natalie (Brett Trimarchi), Maria (Anthony Cataldo), Denise, Freddy, Little Freddy (Kory) and Michelle. Cherished grandfather of Brittney, Rebecca, Samantha, John, Paige, Dylan and Casey Ever. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and longtime friends. Visitation at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Mass held at St. Patrick’s RC Church. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery.

SEA CLIFF

John Richard Hesse, 68, passed away on Feb. 19. He was a lifelong resident of Sea Cliff, and parishioner of St. Boniface Martyr Church. He was a 45-year member of Sea Cliff Fire Department and a member of the Nassau County Fire Riders. Loving husband of Carole Hesse (Cook). Cherished father of Erica Jordan (Michael), Heather Hesse and John Hesse (Brittany). Devoted grandfather to Jaxon, Grace and Aria. Also survived by his brothers, Peter Hesse (Kathy), James Hesse (Susan), George Hesse (Betty) and sister Patty Smith (Steve) and many nieces and nephews. Visitation was held at Whitting Funeral Home. Mass at St. Boniface Martyr Church. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Sea Cliff Fire Department.