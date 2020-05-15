Obituaries Week of May 13

Vincenzina Abbondandolo of Glen Cove, died on May 2, at age 80. Beloved wife of the late Pasquale. Loving mother of Nicola (Angie), Angelina (Jay) and Enrico (Christina). Dear sister of Pasquale, Generoso and Michael. Adored grandmother of Nicole, Meaghan, Jackie, Katie, Maria and Mariella. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Private Entombment at Holy Rood Cemetery.

Josephine Bocchino of Sea Cliff, died on April 28, at age 93. Beloved wife of the Late Frank. Loving mother of Rosemary (Gary Schwartz), Joanne (Keith Michaelson), Joyce (the late Bob Miller) and Frank. Adored grandmother of Sarah, Adam, Emily, Joseph and Francesca. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Private family service at St. Charles Cemetery.

Sara Lord Bodi, known as Sally, 92, survived Hurricane Sandy, only to be felled by another natural disaster, COVID-19. Sally is survived by her 96-year-old sister Emily Lord Leyshon of Prescott, AZ, son Dr. Kip Bodi and wife Chris Bodi of Cold Spring Harbor and; daughters Sari Bodi and husband Eric Montgomery of Westport, CT; Betsy Bodi Thomas and husband Philip Thomas of Dallas, TX; and Nancy Bodi-Hurley and husband Michael Hurley of Northport. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, and their spouses; two step-grandchildren; five great-grand-daughters with another on the way; and one step-great-grand-daughter.

Angelina A. Lombardi nee Bozzello died on April 13, at age 90. Beloved wife of the late David. Loving mother of David Jr. and the late Robert and Patricia. Dear sister of Marianna Baker and Marguerite Viteritti. Proud grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of five. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Private Interment Service at Locust Valley Cemetery.

Brenda A. Brett of Glen Cove, died on April 12, at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Charles E. Loving mother of Ada, Alexis (James Curry) and the late Charlotte Schutt (Glenn). Proud grandmother of 8. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Service and interment held privately at Locust Valley Cemetery.

Catherine Buchanan “Miss Kitty” of Glen Cove, died on April 5, at age 82. Beloved wife of the late Harry “Junebug”. Loving mother of Janice, Wade, Warren, Katherine and the Late William. Dear sister of Harold Jr., Charles, John, Betty and the late Rosa. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Private Interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

Frank A. Gentile, 78, passed away peacefully on April 23, in Palm Beach, FL, after a long illness. He leaves his wife Michelene (Mickie) of 55 years. Born and raised in Queens, Gentile was the son of Italian immigrants. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Donations can be sent in memory of Frank Gentile to St. Patrick’s Church, 225 Glen Street, Glen Cove, NY 11542. McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, Inc.

William T. Heisig of Locust Valley, died on April 16, age 92. Bill was born and raised in Bayside, Queens to Margaret Kiernan and Theodore Heisig on Nov. 25, 1927. He leaves behind a son, Max (Ly), a daughter, Allaire, another son, Banigan (deceased), his wife, Aleta (nee Brisbane) and two grandchildren, Lola and Colette. A generous, dignified soul, he will be sorely missed. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Private service and interment at Locust Valley Cemetery.

Ivory Hudson “Ike” formerly of Glen Cove, died on April 24, at age 82. Beloved husband of Bernice. Loving father of Allen and Stephen. Adored grandfather of Stephen, Jarryn, Selene and Shaquanna. Also survived by his best friend Norman “Soupy” Barnes, nieces and nephews. Hudson was a U.S. Army Veteran and employed by the City of Glen Cove. He was a member of the touch of Class Van Club and managed the singing group the Belaires. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Private Family Service. Private Interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

Dorian S. Johnson formerly of Glen Cove, died on April 6, at age 59. Beloved son of Thelma and Talbot. Dear brother of Vicki Herbert, Talbot Jr., Talise, Mario (Lorrie), Donato and Melodin Trammel. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Johnson retired from Grumman Northrop. He was also a fanatic Minnesota Viking fan. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Private Interment Service held at Nassau Knolls Cemetery.

Mariana Lopez, of Glen Cove, formerly of Flushing, died on April 25, at age 64. Beloved wife of Rafael. Adored daughter of Maria and the late Juan. Loving mother of Tania (Alex) and Maricella (Cesar). Dear sister of Luis, Julio and Claudio. Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Abbygail and Cesar. Lopez was happily married for 55 years. She loved her family and watching over her grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Private Service by Father Gabriel. Interment is Private.

Allen F. Lowy of Glen Cove, died on April 15, at age 74. Beloved son of the late Albert and Herta Lowy. Loving brother of the late Josef (Charlotte). Dear uncle of Suzanne and Edward (Jennifer). Special great-uncle of Elizabeth, Joseph, Hannah and Daniel. Also survived by many loving friends at the AHRC of Brookville. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Service and interment held privately. Donations may be made to the AHRC: 189 Wheatley Rd. Glen Head, NY 11545 www.AHRC.org or Glen Cove Community Scholarship Fund: PO Box 453, Glen Cove, NY 11542.

Alexander Richey of Queens, formerly of Glen Cove, died on April 16, at age 68. Loving father of John Paul and Kalynnza. Dear brother of Cathy Mickens, Johnny, Christopher, Frances William and the Late Walter. Adored grandfather of Maurice, Xavien and Deonna. Richey was an avid chess player, loved backgammon and loved to play the guitar. He rooted for the New York Giants football team and was also a New York Yankees fan. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Private family service conducted by Rev. Williams. Private Interment at Calverton National.

Madeline Splaine of Glen Head, died on April 18, at age 87. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Robert Jr. (Rita), Nancy Galante (Mike) and Janet Ford (Gerard). Dear sister of Aida Walton (Jack). Proud grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of seven. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Private Catholic Prayers at East Hillside Cemetery by Father Bart of St. Hyacinth RC Church.

Michael Varous of Glen Cove, died on April 12, from COVID-19. Loving husband of 57 years to Dorothy and devoted father to Michael and Christopher (Barbara). He was a cherished “Poppa” to Elizabeth and Marie. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Private Interment Service at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.