Obituaries: Week Of May 26

GLEN COVE

John M. Famalette of Glen Cove passed away on May 10, at the age of 72. John was raised in Sea Cliff and was the loving son of the late Nancy and late Salvatore. He was also the beloved brother of the late Richard and Gordon Famalette. Loving brother of Nancy Hotine (John) and Caroline Drewes. True friend to Judy Dunlop. Cherished cousin, uncle and friend to many. He will be missed by all who knew him. Further information at Whitting Funeral Home, www.whitting.com.

Eric C. Puetzer, formerly from Glen Cove, passed away on May 14, at the age of 80. Beloved husband of Barbara. Loving father of Christopher (Janice) and Mark (Karen). Cherished grandfather of Ethan, Tommy, John, and Julia. Dear uncle of two nephews and one niece. Visiting was held at Whitting Funeral Home. Mass was held at St. Patrick’s Church, Glen Cove. Burial Locust Valley Cemetery.

Michele Solomita of Glen Cove on May 17, at age 81. Beloved husband of Felicina. Loving father of Angelo (Kiera), Mario (Alison) and the late Angelo. Dear brother of Rosina, Lucia, Carmela, the late Antonella, the late Genaro, the late Angelo and the late Giuseppe. Proud grandfather of Michael, Abigail, Liliana and Stella. Visiting at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Mass at the Church of St. Rocco. Entombment Holy Rood Cemetery.