Obituaries: Week Of May 5

GLEN COVE

James Vieyra of Glen Cove, died on April 25, at age 48. Beloved son of George and the late Merlinda. Loving brother of Rita, Patty (Jimmy) and George. Proud uncle of James, Stephanie, Emily, George and Hayden. Also survived by his cherished cats, Mellon and Mama. Visitation was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Mass at St. Patrick RC Church. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.

Vincent J. Vigliotti of Glen Cove, died on April 18, at age 92. Beloved husband of the late Catherine. Loving father of Charles, Vincent (Mary), Thomas and John (Angela). Proud grandfather of Jason, Nicolas, Gianmarco, Dante and Michael. Special great-grandfather of Luca, Nicholas and Lilly. Dear brother of Dominick. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Vincent was the owner and proprietor of Glenby Farms. He loved horses and he devoted much of his life to his passion for horse racing. Visitation and funeral service was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.