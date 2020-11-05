Obituaries: Week of Nov. 3

GLEN COVE

Irma L. Berkley, 91, of Glen Cove died on Oct. 4. Beloved wife of the late William. Cherished mother of Susan Graham, William R Berkley III, Peggy (Jack) Marshall, Tish (Timothy) Warner and Timothy Berkley. Devoted grandmother of 14, and great-grandmother of 8. Long time parishioner, lay minister serving on the ministry of consolation and choir member of St. Boniface Martyr Church. Active member of the Glen Cove Senior Center. Visiting was held at Whitting Funeral Home. Funeral Mass was held at St. Boniface Martyr Church. Interment at LocuSt. Valley Cemetery, LocuSt. Valley. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Glen Cove SAGE Foundation.

Fredi Y. Yanes-Cruz of Glen Cove died on Oct. 12 at age 29. Beloved son of Regina and Cipriano Yanes. Dear brother of Anabel, Abel, Nelsy, Ana, Regina, Misael and Cipriano. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Fredi was an avid drawer, he enjoyed fishing and cooking. Visitation at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Interment on Monday at EaSt. Hillside Cemetery.

Maria Gaudio of Glen Cove died on Oct. 14, at age 83. Beloved wife of the late Nicola. Loving mother of Connie (Peter), Sal, Frank and Rose (Anthony). Dear sister of Giuseppe, Vincenzo and Teresa. Proud grandmother of Nicole, Mario, Peter John, Gabriella and Francesca. Visiting was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Mass at the Church of St. Rocco. Entombment at Holy Rood Cemetery.

Robert Lee Gong of Glen Cove died on Oct. 16, at age 79. Beloved husband of Stella. Loving father of Theron (Elizabeth) and the late Adrian. Dear brother of Dennis and the late Lillian. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Proud US Army Veteran who served during the Vietnam Era. Member of the EaSt. Island Association. Enjoyed gardening and fish aquarium hobbyist. Visiting and service held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

Arthur Herbert Hall Jr. of Glenwood Landing died on Oct. 3. Devoted husband of the late Blanche (Roey). Loving father of Arthur III, Wendy and John. Dear grandfather of Alison, Abigail, Elizabeth, Victoria, Joseph X., Thomas, Aaron and Lillian. Beloved brother of the late Marilyn. Visiting was held at Whitting Funeral Home. Interment of ashes was held at EaSt. Hillside Cemetery, Old Brookville. In lieu of flowers donate to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Glen Head or the American Cancer Society.

Robert Joseph LaSalle, 82, passed away peacefully in his home on October 14. Bob was born October 27, 1938 in New York City. He served in the US Army, worked for Xerox until his retirement at which time he worked for FEMA to “stay busy.” Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Abraham and Margaret Lang, his wife Marilyn (Wordsman) LaSalle and his son Robert E. LaSalle. He is survived by his sons Timothy, Steven, Bradley, daughter-in-law Becky LaSalle (Robert) and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services were held in Gainesville, TX.

Barbara Spinning Powers of Locust Valley died on Oct. 15 at age 95. Beloved wife of the late A. Jay Powers. Loving mother of Michael (Jacqueline), Wendy (Edmund Hollander), Laura Powers-Swiggett (Brian), Devon (Christopher Delaney) and the late Nancy. Dear sister of the late Jane Feretti and the late Patricia Wren. Cherished grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of two. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Service and interment held privately.