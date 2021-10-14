Obituaries: Week of Oct. 13

SEA CLIFF

Carol R. McMahon, of Sea Cliff, passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 30. Beloved wife of the late Patrick J. “P.J.” Loving mother of Eileen (John) McGowan, Deirdre (August Cavaliere) McMahon and Patrick McMahon (Deborah). Treasured grandmother of John (Laura) Andrew, Sara, Carly and Jessica McGowan. Dear sister of Jean Congero, Jack (Donna) Maxey, Jimmy Maxey and Peggy Stemcosky; sister-in-law of Barbara (Frank) Minicozzi, Joan (Louie) D’Ambrosio and cousin of Charles Adazzio. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Please consider a donation to Sea Cliff Fire Department.

OYSTER BAY

Jacob Bernstein of Oyster Bay, died on Aug. 15, 2020. Loving husband of the late Eva, and father of Diane and Neal. Jack cared deeply about community affairs and was involved in a number of community organizations. He was a long-time congregant of the local synagogue and was an active member of Sagamore Yacht Club. Jack was both an avid sailor and tennis player. Please join Jack’s children at a luncheon to celebrate his life, at Sagamore Yacht Club in Oyster Bay, Saturday, Oct. 23 from 1 to 5 p.m. Donations may be made to the Community Foundation of Oyster Bay.