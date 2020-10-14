Obituaries Week of Oct. 14

SEA CLIFF

Scott Charles Shane of Sea Cliff, passed away on Sept. 27. Loving husband of the late Maureen. Devoted father to Tara, Kate (Mike) and Brooke (Brendan). Beloved son of Dale and the late Barbara Shane. Loving brother of Jeff Shane. Adored “Pop Pop” of Brayden and Quinn. Visiting was held at Whitting Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society.

GLEN COVE

Larie D. Gortaire formerly of Glen Cove, died on Sept. 18 at age 61. Beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Sarah R. and Peter J. Caring daughter of Marie D. Ziegler. Dear sister of Harold Ziegler and Karen Bremer. Proud grandmother of Christian and Aurelia. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Larie was an administrative assistant for J. Tortorella Group of South Hampton. She loved to read books and educate her grandkids. Larie was faithful and loved the Lord. Arrangements by Dodge-Thomas. Visitation and Service was held at the Calvary Chapel of Hope, Amityville. Interment East Hillside Cemetery. Donations may be made to Calvary Chapel of Hope, Amityville.

Mary Martufi of Glen Cove, died on Sept. 10, at age 58. Beloved wife of Charlie. Loving mother of Jennifer and Joshua. Dear sister of Joanne Marrone. Cherished grandmother of Taliya, Mariah and Frederick. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Interment was private.

Richard J. Poncet of Glen Cove died on Sept. 14. Retired NYPD detective. Devoted husband of Grace. Cherished father of Renee (Stephen), Richard, Michael, Denise (James), Helen, Douglas, Chris (Lynn), James, Lee (Jill), Robert (Jennifer). Dear grandfather of 13 and great-grandfather of three. Visitation was at McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass at the Church of St. Patrick.

Wanda Simorowski of Greenvale, Glen Head and Upper Brookville, died on Sept. 20, at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Joseph (Barbara) and Helene Wierzbicki (the late Stanley). Cherished grandmother of four and great-grandmother of four. Visiting was held at Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head. Funeral Mass was held at St. Mary’s Church, Roslyn. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery,

Donald Ralph Tancredi, 91, son of Frank and Mildred Tancredi of Glen Cove, passed away on Aug. 12 in Wilmington, NC. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1947 and built a successful career both as enlisted and civilian in helicopter maintenance. Predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Chiyoko. He is survived by his wife Joann, daughter Maryann (Donnie), grandson Jon (Linda), granddaughter Amanda, brother-in-law Frank and many nephews and nieces. A private ceremony will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Cape Fear Detachment, Marine Corps League, PO Box 15232, Wilmington, NC 28408.

Geoffrey Whitely of Glen Cove, NY on Sept. 28, at age 66. Beloved father of Colin, Lauren (Michael) and Daniel. Loving partner of Mary. Dear brother of Lee (Sue), John (the late Jette), Andrea (Frank) and the late Jay. Also survived by Paige, Peter and many nieces, nephews and his canine companion “Bella”. Geoffrey loved nature, he enjoyed cooking, reading and was very handy. He will be greatly missed. Visitation and Service was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home.