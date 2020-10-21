Obituaries Week of Oct. 21

GLEN COVE

Laura May Jackson-Nesmith of Glen Cove, on Sept. 30, at age 80. Beloved mother of Laura Nesmith and Tammy Nesmith. Dear sister of Claude Jackson. Proud grandmother of Justin Young and Naeem Hawkins. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Service and interment will be private.

GLEN HEAD

Peter John Simm passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, after years of battling numerous health issues attributed to diabetes. Pete is no longer in suffering and is whole, laughing, drinking Dunkin’ Donuts coffee and eating cheeseburgers. He is survived by his daughters, Corey and Jordan and his son and grandson, Taylor and Brayden, and his sister, Nan, and her husband and children, John, Ruth and Aaron. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Peter’s name to FASNY Firemen’s Home or the American Diabetes Association.

Louis Guadagni of Glen Cove, died on Oct. 11, at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Eileen. Loving father of Andrea (Tim) Knight, Louis Guadagni, Kathleen (Kenny) Rieger and Craig Guadagni. Cherished grandfather of Stephen, Benjamin, Matthew, Kevin, Mitchell, Lindsey and Samantha. Visitation was held at Whitting Funeral Home. Funeral Mass at St. Patrick’s RC Church. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery, Locust Valley. Contributions may be made to The Glenwood Landing American Legion, 190 Glen Head Rd, Glen Head, NY 11545.