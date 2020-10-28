Obituaries Week of Oct. 28

GLEN COVE

Jeffrey Peet of Glen Cove, died on Sept. 24, 2020 at age 58. Loving son of Patricia and the late John. Dear brother of Jack (Nancy), Kenny (Dawn), Nancy and Gail. Proud uncle of Mikey, Justin, Timothy, Nicole, Heather and Aislin. Also survived by many cousins and close friends. Jeffrey was an avid target shooter and a lover of outdoors. Also a friend of Bills. Visitation and Service held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Interment at Holy Rood Cemetery

Margaret R. Floccari of Greenvale, died on Sept. 27, at age 70. Beloved wife of Angelo. Loving mother of David (Dina) and Robert (Anne). Dear sister of Elizabeth. Proud grandmother of Brenden and Luca. Survived by nephews and cousins. Visitation at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Mass at St. Boniface Martyr Church. Entombment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery.

Willibe Wilson of Glen Cove, died on Sept. 27, at age 91. Longtime devoted companion of Shirley Pinckney. Loving father of Vicki and the late Deborah Bowden. Proud grandfather of Para (Clare), Wendell, Terah, Kiba, Janai, Portia and Jayden. Great-grandfather of Khale, Mckenzie, Denisa, Shanaya, Kenya, Jordan, Amir, Amad, Kniel and Ariyah. Also survived by his nephews Eric, Darren and Charles. Proud US Army Veteran. Past Commander of the American Legion of Glen Cove and avid bowler. Visitation and service at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Interment Calverton National Cemetery.