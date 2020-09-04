Obituaries: Week of Sept. 2

LOCUST VALLEY

Jean E. Rossetti of Locust Valley, died on Aug. 24, at age 89. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of William K. (Patricia) and Barbara Pawson (Richard). Dear sister of Robert Beers (Gail) and the late Margery Sheridan and the late Charmers Beers. Proud grandmother of Nicole and Taylor. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Visitation was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Interment private.

GLEN HEAD

Katherine “Kay” Constant of Glen Head, died on Aug. 19. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Bob (Karen) Constant and Carin Constant. Cherished grandmother of Ariana, Max and Vanessa. Dear sister of the late Helen M. Stock. Constant was the Director of Volunteer Services, Department of Parks & Recreation of Nassau County. She was a well-known community activist who pioneered efforts to organize numerous events and initialize programs for the North Shore School District. All services were private.

GLEN COVE

Lewis Bartley “Buzzy” of Glen Cove died on Aug. 19. Marine Corps veteran and Glen Cove Fire Department volunteer. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary. Devoted father of Rosemary (Frank) and Lisa (Cappa). Cherished grandfather of Darla (Rob), Jasmine, Jayson (Jessica), Joey (Rachel) and Lewanna (David). Great-grandfather of Robert, Alexa, Vinny, Aiden, Olivia, Anastasia, Lillianna, Alexander and Willow. Dear brother of Raymond, Peter, Katie, Patty and the late Tommy, John and Billy. Funeral Mass at the Church of St. Patrick. McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home.

Barbara Bowe Rooney of Glen Cove, formerly of Flushing and Richmond, VA, passed away peacefully on Aug. 7, at the age of 92 from natural causes, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of former Assemblyman William F. Bowe and Ann Dohs Bowe. Graduated from St. Andrews Avellini School, Flushing High School and attended Queens College. Former NYC High Fashion Model, avid golfer at Brookville CC and Hermitage CC in Va, bowler, bridge and poker player, and a member of the GC Centre Club. Predeceased by her loving husband of 31 years, Robert P. Rooney (Pat), a GC native and former V.P. of Columbia Ribbon & Carbon Co., and her eldest son, George A. Gennity, Jr., of GC. Retired with Pat to Richmond, VA where she lived for 30 years, returning to GC in 2007, where she enjoyed her golden years. Barbara is survived by her children Brian Lee Gennity (Karen) of Houston, Texas and Coleen Ann Caruso (Michael) of GC, by four Grandchildren Kelley and Diane Gennity, Amanda Bartilotti (Dan) and Eric Caruso (Paulina), and by her 1st Great Grandchild, Thomas Michael Caruso. We will miss Barbara’s great sense of humor and her love of life. McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home. Private Family Burial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Macular Degeneration Research.