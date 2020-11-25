Obituaries: Week of Nov. 25

GLEN COVE

On Nov. 4, Dennis R. Kurz, formerly from Glen Cove, peacefully passed away at the age of 78. Dennis was born on Feb. 16, 1942 in Glen Cove, to Robert and Mabel Kurz. He grew up with a love for horses and made it his life’s profession, from going to horse shows to caring for retired racetrack horses. Dennis was preceded in death by his father Robert (Bob) and his mother Mabel. He is survived by his brother Peter and his wife Linda, his two daughters, Denise and her husband Rick and Donna and her husband Fred, his grandchildren, Stephen, Lindsey, R.J., Hope and Haylie and his great grandchildren Oliver, Nolan and Ezra. You are forever in our hearts daddy.

Arthur W. Madden, 76, of Glen Cove, died on Nov. 8. Beloved husband of Maureen. Cherished father of Stacey (Michael), Gregg (Jen) and Zachary (Ashley). Proud grandpa of Brighid, Kayla and Madelyn. Survived and loved by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Proud Air Force veteran (SAC) and lover of all things related to airplanes. Especially fond of cats. Spent more than 40 years in the cable industry, 23 of which were with Cablevision. Visitation was at Whitting Funeral Home with a funeral mass at the Church of St. Patrick. Internment followed at Holy Rood Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital for children, www.stjude.org, or Shriners Hospital for children, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

Denise Lee Zachary (Ammie to so many) peacefully passed away at the age of 65 on Nov. 6, at her home in Glen Cove. Born on June 25, 1955 to Clifton Smith and Dorothy Smith, Denise was the younger sister to Audrey Demarco, Arlene Suttong, Clifton Smith Jr., Sharon Renna and Linda Pertrizzo. Denise grew up in Locust Valley, until she moved to Glen Cove in 1968, where she then met, who turned out to be the love of her life and husband Keno Zachary in 1973. Denise had a daughter Pamela who Keno loved and raised as his own. The two then went on to have two children together, Kena Sease (Zachary), and Keno Zachary Jr.

Family meant the world to her, almost as much as an ice cold can of coke, a pack of cigarettes and a shot of Bacardi Gold. Denise always provided love and support for her family and friends. She was the mom of the block, but not just the block, she was mom to everyone whose life she touched and made better. The one, who when turning up the Lane at any given time you could look up and catch a glimpse of her waving at you from the chair on the porch. Always with her door open for anyone who needed a warm place to stay or a hot meal if hungry. A person to listen to whatever you needed or wanted to talk about. She was a woman who held no punches on what or how she felt. You knew you were going to get the truth from her, and people loved that about her. Her home was a place to spend Thanksgiving or any holiday no matter if you were family or not. You will be so missed Ammie. Forever in our hearts. Denise is survived by her husband Keno W Zachary, her children Pamela Zachary, Kena Sease (Savon), Keno W Zachary Jr. (Jordana), her godson Justin Hudson, her grandchildren Tashana, Kayla, Nakeesha, James, Christopher, Aaliyah, Fatimah, Latia, Jessica, Keno III and Aiden. Denise also leaves behind a slew of grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Visitation and service was held at Dodge Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Interment private.

LOCUST VALLEY

William Rossetti “Rosey” of Locust Valley, died on Nov. 12, at age 65. Husband of Patricia. Step father of Robert Nelson Jr. and the late Joan Marie. Son of the late William and Jean. Brother of Barbara Pawson (Richard). Step grandfather of Kim (Jacob) and Laura (Chris). Step great-grandfather of Hailey Grace and Evan. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Member of the Locust Valley Fire Department. Visitation was held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Interment private.