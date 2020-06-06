Obituary: Allen W. Danis

Allen W. Danis of Glen Cove died on May 26, age 91. Beloved husband of the late Patricia. Loving uncle of Colt (Julya), Jared (Kathy), Duke and Dawn. Proud great-uncle of Casey and Jakob. Dear brother of the late Edmond and Ken. Danis was a proud U.S. Marine Corp. veteran who served during the Korean Conflict. He was a longtime employee of the Village of Sea Cliff. He was an accomplished whittler and carver who also loved wildlife. He enjoyed feeding the birds and squirrels, and was a gentle and honorable man who will be greatly missed. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Private service and interment at the Memorial Cemetery in Laurel Hollow.