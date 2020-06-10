Obituary: Catherine Nellie Palermo

Catherine Nellie Palermo of Glen Cove passed away on May 7. She was the loving sister and sister-in-law of Lydia and Joseph Oliveri, Silvia and Michael Sbaglia and Tina and James Morgan. Cherished aunt of Michael Morgan and Nicole Verdone. Dear great aunt to Brooke Morgan and Jack and Mia Verdone. Nellie was a beloved and respected elementary art teacher at Burns Avenue School in Hicksville and St. Dominic Elementary School in Oyster Bay. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Mclaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home in Glen Cove. She was interred at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury.