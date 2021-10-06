Obituary: Christopher G. Crosby Gugig

April 26, 1981-September 5, 2021

Christopher George Crosby-Gugig, known as Chris Crosby, passed away suddenly on September 5. Beloved husband, for almost twelve years of Jeab Sirimart, precious youngest son of Victoria Crosby and Herman Gugig, loving brother of Darry Gugig, Brett Gugig and Jason Crosby. Loving brother-in-law to Catherine Lassi. Special uncle to Jessie Gugig, Max Gugig and James Lassi.

Chris Crosby was a graduate of the GreenVale School and Lutheran High School, a talented musician and bass player in many bands, and a familiar figure who worked at the Glen Cove and Syosset Libraries as his “day job.”. In Syosset he was know for his “Bookface Fridays” where he would be photographed holding a book, and a part of his body or his face would merge with the book cover. In Glen Cove his talent for song writing and singing little ditties promoting a library service creating a cartoon like video, shown on the website and social media.

His musical talent was appreciated by many across the country. The Christopher Crosby Memorial Scholarship Fund will help provide musicians in financial need to obtain lessons or instruments. Donations in his memory may be sent in lieu of flowers to the Glen Cove Arts Council www.glencoveartscouncil.org.

Funeral arrangements by Dodge Thomas.

The memorial service at St. John’s of Lattingtown is private. A public musical memorial tribute will be held on Saturday October 9 at Morgan Park from 1-5pm.