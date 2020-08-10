Obituary: David F. Olsen

David F. Olsen, 88, died on July 20, 2020 at his home in Williamsburg, VA. Left behind are his wife of 64 years Bettie T. Olsen and three sons Craig Olsen (Beverly); Scott Olsen; Drew Olsen (Kimberly); four grandchildren and one great grandson.

David was a native of Glen Head, New York. He attended Glen Head Elementary and Glen cove HS, received his bachelor’s degree at SUNY Oneonta, and master’s degree at Colombia University. He was the first in his family to go to college. During his working life, he touched the lives of many students as a teacher in the North Shore school district, retiring in 1987 as the Principal of Sea Cliff Elementary. He is also remembered for his years working in the community as a swimming instructor at Harry Tappen Pool, teaching English to new Americans, working with the Boy Scouts of America, and other worthy activities.

After retiring in 1987, he and Bettie moved to Virginia where he especially enjoyed sharing his love of history as a guide with Bruton Parish Church in Colonial Williamsburg. The family is grateful to Legacy Hospice for the compassionate care provided by their nursing staff. His remains will be buried at Bruton Parish Church in Williamsburg.