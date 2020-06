Giovanni Cipriano of Glen Cove, on May 30, died at age 77. Beloved husband of Emanuela. Proud father of Donato. Loving brother of Angelina, the late Gerardo and the late Maria Michela. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation held at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Service and Interment held at East Hillside Cemetery.