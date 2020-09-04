Obituary: James Herbert Parsons

James Herbert Parsons was born on June 9, 1928 in Green Town, PA to Susie and Edward Parsons. In 1951, he served in the army (until 1953) in the Korean war. He was awarded both a Korean and a United Nations service medal, with two bronze stars. He graduated at the top of his class from Pratt University in Brooklyn, NY in 1957. Herb continued his education at Kutztown University in Kutztown, PA and received a Master´s Degree in Teaching. He taught art in the Roslyn School District for thirteen years. Herb became the head of the Audio/Visual Department at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in 1979 until he retired in 2004. He married Margaret Engley on July 6, 1958. He was the beloved father of five; James, Catherine (Eric), Jonathan, Eileen, Elizabeth (Federico); and as the Grandfather of two; Kahlil and Avanell. Herb resided with his family in Glen Cove for 57 years. The Lord called him by his name on April 23rd, 2020. He was a legacy and will be deeply missed.