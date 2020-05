Jean Perry of Glen Cove, died on April 19, at age 91. Beloved wife of the Late Robert. Loving mother of Glenn (Kathryn) and the Late Beverly Tota. Cherished grandmother of Kaylee and Ben. Dear sister of William Swain. Jean was a longtime member of the Glen Cove Senior Citizen Center. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Private Interment Service at Locust Valley Cemetery.