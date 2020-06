Joseph Milton Watson of Glen Cove, on May 22, died at age 71. Beloved father of Tonia, Joseph, Shawn, Nora and Alan. Proud grandfather of Syzmon and Takara. Also survived by loving brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. He loved the Lakers and was a sports fanatic. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Private family service and interment.