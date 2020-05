Ki Bong Bae “Kay” of Glen Cove, died on April 6, at age 73. Longtime owner of Kay’s Deli in Glen Cove, he was also known as the “Landing Legend” because he cared so much for the Landing neighborhood. Beloved husband of Seung Ok. Loving father of Captain Sang-Jim Bae of the G.C. Fire Department and Charles Bae. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Service and Interment private.