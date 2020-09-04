Obituary: Margaret Parsons

Margaret Ruth Parsons was born on Dec. 3, 1934 in Brooklyn. She was born to Ruth and Chester Engley. Growing up in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, Margaret studied Piano, Ballet and Tap. Margaret excelled in Grade School, skipping 2nd grade. She pursued her college education at Brooklyn College, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Teaching.

She worked summers at the Williamsburg Savings Bank in Brooklyn, and enjoyed time at Coney Island, both which she loved. She continued her education at Teachers College at Columbia University where she completed her Graduate Degree. She worked for over fifteen years in the NYC School System teaching elementary students in Harlem and Queens.

She married James Herbert Parsons on July 6, 1958, at Cadman Memorial Church in Brooklyn, where she was a member. She was the beloved mother or five; James, Catherine (Eric), Jonathan, Eileen and Elizabeth (Federico); and the grandmother of two; Kahlil and Avanell. Margaret resided in Glen Cove for 57 years where she raised her family. She was a dedicated member of The First Presbyterian Church in Glen Cove for over 38 years.

Margaret was a woman of true class with exemplary strength. The Lord called her by name on July 18. She was an inspiration to all and will be deeply missed.