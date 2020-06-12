Obituary: Maria E. Van Ommeren

Maria E. Van Ommeren of Glen Cove, passed away peacefully on May 14, at age 93. She was born in La Romana, Dominican Republic, came to start her family in Glen Cove in 1957, opened a tailor shop on School St. with her late husband, Baltus P. Van Ommeren and retired after 25 years as a nurse from Glengariff. She was the beloved mother of Jean Quinones, Francisco Van Ommeren, Robert Van Ommeren and Cathy Mercado and proud grandmother to seven. Donations can be made in memory of Maria to Trinity Lutheran Church (74 Forest Ave., Glen Cove, NY 11542). Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Private service and internment at East Hillside Cemetery.