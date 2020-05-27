Obituary: Shirley Ann Stock Black

Shirley Ann Stock Black died peacefully at her home on May 12 at age 94 of natural causes. Born April 14, 1926 in Detroit, MI. Inspiration and adored helpmate of the late Theodore Wesley Black for 62 years. Loving mother to Sandra, Sara, David and Frederick. Survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren in the U.S. and Australia. She loved her home state of Michigan, but treasured even more her adopted Village of Sea Cliff, where the family moved in 1964. Creating aesthetically pleasing surroundings within the house and in the garden was her joy; kindness and compassion, her creed.