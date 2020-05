Dolly D. Gahagan of Locust Valley, on April 17, died at age 92. Beloved wife of the Late Fritz. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dolly was an avid tennis player, loved Bridge and enjoyed painting. She spent her summers in the Hamptons. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove. Private Interment Service held at Kensico Cemetery.