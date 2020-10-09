October Business Person of the Month: Victoria Crosby, Glen Cove’s Poet Laureate

Victoria Crosby, Glen Cove’s Poet Laureate

By Gracie Donaldson

At age 19, Victoria Crosby crossed the pond from her native England with big dreams of the life she’d create in the United States.

“You see the movies and you think that life in America is wonderful,” Crosby said.

Crosby lived in Roslyn for a short time before moving to Glen Cove in 1984. She was torn between purchasing a home in Cold Spring Harbor, and one in Glen Cove.

“There were pros and cons on both sides,” Crosby said. “I couldn’t make a decision, so when I was driving home from dropping my son off at school, I started to pray out loud for God to help me make a decision. I had the radio on QXR, which was the classical station at the time, and the announcer said, ‘Beautiful Glen Cove with Restaurant Row!’”

Later, former Mayor and current congressman Tom Suozzi made the assertion that he had no doubt “God sent [Crosby] to Glen Cove.”

Over the course of her career, Crosby has held several jobs. She attended college at the same time that she was raising her sons, and obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Nutrition, as well as a Master’s degree in Early Childhood Education from LIU Post. She moved on to give part-time lectures in Health and Nutrition, and then found herself a position as a teaching assistant in the Lower School at Portledge School. Additionally, she ran a summer program at St. Paul’s Episcopal school and became the Head Teacher at St. John’s at Lattingtown nursery school. Additionally, she also gave private piano and violin lessons to children. More opportunities came calling at the same time when Suozzi asked her to head a mentoring program in Glen Cove.

Crosby’s perhaps most noteworthy jobs have come in the form of writing; she has written for the The North Shore Leader (formerly the Locust Valley Leader) for over 15 years, and previously wrote for both 25A and Brookville Living magazines.

But Crosby’s great love, that’s she’s most known for, is her poetry. Her two most recent poetry books, America; Wake Up! And 2020 Hindsight are both compilations of “Contra-verse – Political + Satirical = Hysterical, 45 poems to read on the toilet.” Both are available for purchase on Amazon and are published through locally-owned Tender Fire Books. Her latest book, Can You See Freedom, is a bit more serious in nature — it features 50 poems centered on “inter-racial and inter-faith understanding.” Can You See Freedom is also be available to purchase on Amazon.

In addition to poetry books, Crosby heads a poetry business titled Poetry in Motion, which takes commissions for original poems for all occasions, including weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, etc. Additionally, poems can be commissioned for a variety of groups.

Crosby has also taken her poetry on the radio. She has chronicled the story of Elvis Presley through the media of her original poetry paired with Elvis songs, on WHPC 90.3. She also appears on a weekly WHPC radio program titled, “Oasis – A Place for Inspiration and Relaxation, and Your Sunday Morning Sanctuary,” where she reads her original, inspirational poetry interspersed with relaxing music at 7-8am.

In recognition of her outstanding poetry, Suozzi named Crosby Glen Cove’s Poet Laureate in 1994. The City of Glen Cove has commissioned original poems from Crosby for commemorations including the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration, the annual Black History Month celebration, the annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony and wrote a special poem for Glen Cove’s 350thAnniversary celebration in 2018. In the pre-COVID world, Crosby held poetry readings in several venues across the City of Glen Cove and surrounding areas.

Within the local community, Crosby is a member of North Shore Biz Network, a founding member of the North Shore Sheltering Program, a Board member and former Vice President of the North Shore Historical Museum, a former Vestry member at St. John’s of Lattingtown Episcopal Church, and was involved with the Morgan Park Summer Music Festival for 20 years, hiring all the acts. Previously, she was a Board Member at the Mercer School of Theology in Garden City, which is run through the Cathedral of the Incarnation. Currently, she serves on the Cathedral’s board.

As a lifelong patron of the arts, Crosby founded the Glen Cove Arts Council in 2006. The council serves as “a way to bring the arts to those in local communities who don’t have opportunities to visit an art museum, theater, ballet or opera; to provide exposure to the arts and to fund people, especially youth, who show a desire and aptitude, yet lack the financial means to pursue their dreams,” according to its website.

Crosby also gives her time to heritage across the pond; she is the Past President of the New York State Chapter of the Daughters of the British Empire (DBE) and is currently the Regent of the Long Island Chapter. As a result of her role in the DBE, she was contacted by the Historic Royal Palaces organization, headquartered in the United Kingdom, to be a board member, and give fundraising presentations to potential organization donors. Both British and American-based board members raise awareness about the historic significance of the palaces.

In the midst of such a fulfilling, impressive career, Crosby continues to hold our community close to her heart.

“I’m very glad we ended up in Glen Cove because it’s very diverse,” she said. “Glen Cove is a community that has that kind of vibe. It’s not perfect, but no place is.”

For more information on original poetry commissions and her books, contact Victoria Crosby at poeticvic@aol.com.

To purchase Victoria Crosby’s poetry books, visit: https://amzn.to/2EhgIJx

For more information on the Glen Cove Arts Council, visit: https://www.glencoveartscouncil.org

For more information and to contribute to the Historic Royal Palaces, visit: https://www.hrp.org.uk