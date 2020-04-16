Joseph W. Tolbert Jr. of Glen Cove, April 3, age 70. Marine Corp Vietnam Veteran, member of the American Legion Youngs-Simmons Post 1765 of Glen Cove where he served as chaplain. Joe was very active at Calvary AME Church in Glen Cove where he served as vice-chair of the Steward Board. Alumni of Youth, Inc. where he served as treasurer. Beloved husband of Dolores. Loving father of Tahisha N. Tolbert, M.D. and Joseph W. III. Dear brother of Lawrence Giles, Edith Giles, Jeanette Tolbert-Campbell, Gary Tolbert and Lillian Rowell. Proud grandfather of Joshua. Services entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home. Interment Calverton National Cemetery.