Pedestrian Struck In Glen Cove

On Monday, Jan. 18 at 11:28 a.m., a motor vehicle struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Glen Street and Pearsall Ave in Glen Cove. The 87 year old pedestrian was crossing Pearsall Ave when the accident occurred. The pedestrian, 87 year old Vincenza Maruca, of Glen Cove suffered multiple injuries, including head and hip trauma. The aided was transported to Manhasset Hospital by Glen Cove EMS. The 67 year old driver, also from Glen Cove remained at the scene of the accident.

“This was an unfortunate accident, there was no criminality involved. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation.”

-Submitted by the Glen Cove Police Department