Pedestrian Struck On Pratt Blvd.

On Aug. 1 at 8:33 p.m., a motor vehicle traveling west on Pratt Blvd in Glen Cove struck and killed a 62 year old Glen Cove man who was crossing at the intersection at Pratt Blvd and Bridge Street.

The pedestrian suffered head and body trauma and was transported to Northwell hospital in Glen Cove by Glen Cove EMS. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased a short time later by emergency hospital staff. The driver of the vehicle, a 73 year old Glen Cove resident, remained at the scene and was not charged with any offenses. The pedestrian was crossing the street against the traffic light at the time of the accident.

“The identity of the 62 year old victim has not been released at this time pending family notification.”

-Submitted by the Glen Cove Police Dept.