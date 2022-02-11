Phoenix Rising Committee Raises Over $3000 In First Week

Funds to benefit Glen Cove VFW Post 347

“Thanks to the efforts of some incredible people, we have already managed to raise over $3000 in support of Glen Cove’s VFW Post 347,” stated Phoenix Rising Executive Committee Member Mary Suddell, the Community Liaison for Glen Cove and Emerge Centers for Nursing and Rehabilitation. “The newly created committee along with the tremendous outpouring from the Glen Cove community has shown that when there’s a need, our community does not hesitate to respond. A sense of pride, compassion and perseverance is truly heartfelt, and I look forward to seeing through our efforts to the VFW post and this iconic treasured building” she added.

The idea for the newly created committee began from a few area residents, and one area resident’s cat, wanting to turn their shared birthday celebration into a benefit for re-building Glen Cove’s VFW Post 347, which suffered a devastating fire in July of 2021. However, as explained by one of the birthday celebrants, Jeanine Dimenna of Glen Cove’s The View Grill, “We soon realized that by creating a full committee we could not only involve incredible people who wanted to be a part of helping raise funds for the VFW, but that we could also more effectively pay tribute to the VFW members.” Local Voice and Speech Coach, Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews, who originally pitched the idea of the benefit to DiMeanna and the others, said he couldn’t be more pleased at how things have come together. “From the get-go, our goal was to raise money for the Post, pay tribute to the veterans – including an awards ceremony, and to aid the Post by helping them establish a website and a means to receive donations online,” stated Stevenson-Mathews. “Expanding our effort into a formal committee was a natural progression” he added.

It was Executive Committee Member and Strong Island Social Media founder Dana Glidden who came up with the name for the committee. “In our very first meeting, which included members from the Post, several different names were discussed. I thought Phoenix Rising was appropriate given that the goal is to help the Post re-build stronger than ever. Everyone agreed.”

The Phoenix Rising Executive Committee, which includes Eva Casale, Jeanine DiMenna, Mike Gadaleta, Dana Glidden, Connie Pinilla, Angelina Stanco-Stone, Mary Stanco, Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews, Noah Stone, and Mary Suddell, along with Glen Cove VFW Post 347, invite all to attend the Birthday Extravaganza and Awards Ceremony being held on Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. at Glen Cove’s The View Grill. Space is limited. All are urged to order tickets early. Sponsorships are also available. The evening will include a full meal, raffles, an awards ceremony, and more. “We will be celebrating our birthdays,” said Noah Stone, an Executive Committee Member, a recent Hofstra Graduate, and one of the members celebrating a birthday on the 19th. “However, the main focus is going to be paying tribute to Commander Henryk Nowicki, Past Commander Ben Farnan, and working to raise significant funding for the Post.”

Former VFW Commander Ben Farnan, who attended the initial planning meeting said, “I am looking forward to the event and am certainly very appreciative of the honor.” To become a sponsor, to purchase tickets, or to make a donation to the VFW Post, residents can visit www.vfwpost347.com