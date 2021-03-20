Pods For Patients

Glen Cove City School District Unveils “Nurse Pods” to Aid in the Fight Against COVID-19

The Glen Cove City School District recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony, unveiling brand new “Nurse Pods,” spaces directly outside school buildings that create a safe, hygienic space to assess students that aren’t feeling well and isolate any students with COVID-19 symptoms. Each pod comes with two isolation rooms, giving the elementary schools more room for instruction.

“Our goal is to ensure that our students get all of their needs met and receive as much protection as possible during this pandemic,” said Dr. Maria Rianna, Superintendent of the Glen Cove City School District. “By being able to move our nurse’s office and associated space out of our school buildings, we have been able to increase our classroom space, allowing us to bring our elementary students back to a five-day, in-person schedule.”

The District, with the help of Assemblyman Charles Lavine, was able to secure New York State SAM (State and Municipal Facilities) grant funding in the amount of $250,000 to allocate towards these valuable resources. “We are indebted to Assemblyman Lavine for his on-going support and advocacy of our schools and the children of Glen Cove. Without his persistence, this project may not have been possible,” noted Dr. Rianna.

The pods are currently at Landing, Connolly and Gribbin elementary schools. They feature new technology such as antimicrobial wall paint and negative air pressure to clean the air of viruses. The Nurse Pods allow the schools to have a nurse’s office as well as isolation areas that are mandated.

For more information about the Glen Cove City School District, please visit the District’s website at www.glencoveschools.org. Happenings in the District can also be followed on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/glencovecityschooldistrict