Police Respond To Gas Station Fire In Sea Cliff

The Nassau County Police Department reports the details of a Fire that occurred on August 30, at 5:34 p.m. in Sea Cliff.

According to police, units responded to a radio assignment for a fire at Pride Gas Station located at 311 Glen Cove Ave. Upon arrival, officers observed a working fire. Sea Cliff and Glenwood Fire Departments responded to extinguish the fire. A 24-year old male suffered injuries as a result and was transported by Nassau County Police Aviation to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation is ongoing. There appears to be no criminality at this time.