Pop-up Glen Cove Vaccination Day

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced today an upcoming COVID-19 vaccine pop-up distribution in Glen Cove on Thursday, March 4 at St. Hyacinth church. The vaccination day, in partnership with Northwell Health, will aim to vaccinate 500 eligible members of the Glen Cove community as a part of the County’s ongoing effort to ensure an equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinations will be targeted to the vulnerable and hard to reach communities, including seniors. In addition, Long Island Cares will be providing 300 boxes of food to be distributed at the event to combat food insecurity in the community.

“Equitable access to the vaccine is my priority and the Glen Cove pop-up is another way Nassau County is making sure every resident has their shot at getting the shot. Thank you to Northwell Health for joining with us again to hold this week’s event and upcoming events as we continue to work together bring the COVID-19 vaccine to our communities. With our partners we have vaccinated more than 19 percent of Nassau’s residents and I am committed to continuing to expand access to this lifesaving vaccine so we can get doses into arms and beat this pandemic once and for all. We can do it, Nassau!” said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.

The pop-up vaccination day follows the County and Northwell Health’s first joint pop-up vaccination event on Saturday, February 27 which provided the first dose of the COVID-19 shot to more than 1,000 residents of the Elmont community.

“The City of Glen Cove is extremely grateful to Nassau County Executive Laura Curran for her leadership to make the Vaccine pop-up possible in our community. I would also like to thank Father Daniel Nash, the Diocese of Rockville Center, and Northwell Health for partnering with Nassau County to make this vaccination site a reality for Glen Cove. It’s crucial for us to look out for our most vulnerable residents, and this is an important step in combatting what has been an inescapable virus,” said City of Glen Cove Mayor Tim Tenke.

“The people of the North Shore communities have continually requested a vaccination location close to home. I want to thank Nassau County Executive Laura Curran for listening and I want to thank Northwell for partnering to provide this sorely needed vaccination center. I am confident that we will see this program continue as soon as New York receives additional dosages,” said New York State Assemblyman Charles Lavine.

“I am truly grateful to County Executive Curran, Dr. Eisenstein, and Northwell Health for their leadership throughout the pandemic, and we are all deeply thankful to Glen Cove’s St. Hyacinth R.C. Church for hosting this life-saving community vaccination clinic,” Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton said. “Now that a third COVID-19 vaccine has been approved, I am more hopeful than ever that we are on the verge of a major breakthrough that will enable us to significantly ramp up our efforts to deliver vaccines to Nassau County residents.”

“This week marks the one year anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in New York. Today’s announcement of Glen Cove’s pop-up vaccine site shows just how far we’ve come in the pandemic and provides some bright news on this somber week. I’m glad to have been able to help bring this site to Glen Cove, to provide the most vulnerable in our community easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine and will continue working to expand vaccine access. I thank County Executive Curran for her partnership in this effort,” New York State Senator James Gaughran said.

As per New York State prioritization guidance, Nassau County and its partners are only able to vaccinate eligible groups at this time. For more information on who is currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, visit: https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/phased-distribution-vaccine