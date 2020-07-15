Redevelopment: Glen Cove Board Hears Applications At Latest Meeting

Members of the Glen Cove planning board held a virtual board meeting on July 7 to discuss several applications for redevelopment in the city. Nearly 100 residents attended the meeting, although public comment could not be given during the preliminary hearing.

One development project that was discussed was the application for the removal of an existing auto repair garage located at 115 Glen St. The proposal is to construct a three-story, 16-unit apartment building with two ground floor office spaces (for a combined total of 800 square feet), as well as a 1,500 square foot retail space. There will also be a 4,500 square foot rooftop open space area, for the exclusive use of tenants. The residential unit will include four studios, ten one-bedrooms, and two two-bedrooms. 31 on-site parking spaces will also be provided.

Kathleen Deegan-Dickson from Forchelli, Deegan, Terrana LLP, a uniondale-based law firm, spoke on behalf of the applicant, G4 Capital Partners.

“Great care has been taken by the architect and that team to design an attractive building that will be a real credit to this under-recognized end of downtown,” Deegan-Dickson said. “It has been designed to have a minimal impact on the homes behind it and to be a beautiful edition to Glen Street with an appealing streetscape and landscape.” The applicant is also seeking several variances for the project, which will be referred to the zoning board for further approval.

The second application that appeared before the board was for a change of zone for 18-38 and 40 Garvies Point Rd. Michael Sahn from Sahn Ward Coschignano PLLC appeared on behalf of the applicant. The City Council was supposed to conduct a hearing within 45 days of the submitted application, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to public meetings. The planning board reviewed the site plans but ultimately decided to forward the application to the City Council for review.

“I think really this is something the City Council as the elected representatives of the people should be determining, not an appointed board,” John DiMascio chairman of the planning board, said.

“What is being presented is truly a policy decision, a legislative decision that the City Council has to make,” Sahn said. “If and when the City Council makes the legislative decision that the zoning should be changed in some fashion to accommodate this proposal, then we would really look forward to coming back before the board and getting into the nuts and bolts.” During the meeting, the Planning Board made the recommendation that this application be dealt with by the City Council due to the extensive amendments to the code and master plan that the applicant is seeking.

The third application discussed was Livingston Development’s application for The Villa at Glen Cove. In March, the Glen Cove City council voted to forward the Livingston Development’s application to the planning board for further evaluation. Presented during the meeting was the amended application, which modifies the development plan for The Villa. The number of units will remain the same, at 176, but the amended plans call for a reduction in the number of bedrooms (42) and the height for five of the six buildings to be reduced by one or more stories each. Also included in the amended plans are a parking plan consisting of an underground garage with two parking spaces per unit.

The Planning Board asked the applicant to provide an detailed response letter to the final environmental impact statement (FEIS). The board will need to decide the extent to which the revised plan has been adequately addressed in the FEIS before they can proceed with the application. If the documents are submitted in a timely manner, the board plans to continue this application at their next meeting.

Last on the agenda was an application for interior renovations for the construction of a fitness center located at 95 School St. in the North Shore Triangle Center. According to the board, this application meets the same parking requirements as the previous tenant, Massage Evy and the board has no concerns for this location. The board plans to hold a public hearing for this application.

The next planning board meeting is set for July 21 at 7:30 p.m. All documents for each application are available for review online at www.glencove-li.us/planning-board. The board will be holding a public hearing for each of these applications at a date which is still to be determined.