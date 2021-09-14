Remembering An Avid Painter, Grandmother From Glen Cove

Angelina “Jean” Puleio (nee Russo), of Glen Cove and Fort Myers, Fla., died at the age of 92.

Born in 1929 to Anthony and Margaret Russo in Brooklyn, Puleio met her future husband, Ignatius (Iggy), when they were both children and lived down the block from each other. After graduating high school, they married in 1950 and she focused on raising their two children, Ronald (Eva) and Jane Benstock (John) in Hollis Hills, NY while helping her husband build his private investigation and insurance businesses. After retiring, she and her husband moved to Glen Cove and spent their winters at The Forest in Ft. Myers. An avid golfer, she was a long-time member of the Mill River Club, and also played at the Glen Clove golf course. The Puleio’s also enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and the world, with their friends and much adored sister and brother-in-law, Gilda and Francis Russo, who pre-deceased her.

A talented painter, Puleio created many beautiful paintings, always continuing to advance her skills by taking classes and visiting museums to further her artistic understanding. Having a keen appreciation of architecture and design detail, she took great pleasure in planning, designing, and decorating many of the homes she lived in.

As a devoted grandmother, she reveled in the many hours she spent with her grandchildren, Peter DeCurtis (Nicole), Janine Edwards (Bruce), Lisa Eisenriech (Michael), and Elizabeth Puleio (Matthew Kalkinowski), playing games and offering advice. More recently, nothing gave her more joy than the time she spent with her eight great-grandchildren, Spencer Eisenriech, Charles Edwards, Emily Eisenreich, Cora DeCurtis, Oliver Kalinowski, Owen Edwards, William DeCurtis, and Benjamin Kalinowski. She is also survived by her beloved brother Michel Russo, and many much-loved nieces and nephews.

Those who had the privilege to know Puleio will miss her clear-eyed observations, frank advice, and kind words, but will be comforted by the knowledge that she had a wonderful and full life, and that she is again with her husband in heaven.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or The Wounded Warrior Project. For more information, visit www.whitting.com.

-Submitted by Whitting Funeral Home