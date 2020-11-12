Ribbon-Cutting for Laura’s BBQ Waterfront Smokehouse

Following a successful soft opening in August, the Glen Cove Chamber of Commerce organized a ribbon cutting ceremony for Laura’s BBW Waterfront Smokehouse, which was held on October 22. During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Glen Cove Mayor Tim Tenke remarked, “A lot of businesses are closing due to the coronavirus. But in Glen Cove, we’re opening them. We’re very proud to welcome Laura’s BBQ Waterfront Smokehouse to Glen Cove.”

Since 2004, Laura and Lloyd Adams have been operating Laura’s BBQ Shack catering business from a mobile catering trailer (not to be confused with a standard food truck – Laura’s is a log cabin with an outdoor smoker on a long trailer). The couple will operate the restaurant while continuing their popular catering business where they cook and serve at events ranging from corporate outings to family picnics.

Lloyd has had a passion for cooking since he was five. He grew up on a dairy farm in Stephenville, Texas near Fort Worth. Laura grew up in Westbury, which explains how their Texas Style BBQ thankfully now calls Long Island home. “Laura’s BBQ is such a fantastic addition to the incredible restaurants Glen Cove and the entire Island boast,” Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton said. “Between their insistence on serving the most authentic Texas style BBQ and their new restaurant’s beautiful location, I’m sure they’ll do well.”

Promoted as “The Only Traveling Texas Style BBQ on Long Island,” Laura’s BBQ serves authentic Texas style BBQ ranging from brisket, ribs, pulled pork, BBQ chicken, turkey and salmon plus plenty of delicious sides. Their huge smoker uses a combination of hickory, maple and cherry wood pellets to smoke all of their meats that take up to 12 hours to prepare.

Laura’s BBQ Waterfront Smokehouse is located at 76 Shore Road next to the Glen Cove Marina. Aside from an indoor dining room and a separate room with a bar and pool table, Laura’s BBQ also has an ample and sheltered outdoor eating area with heat lamps and a fire pit, which will keep diners cozy even on cooler evenings. Visit laurasbbq.com or call 516-270-7806 for more information