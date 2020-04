Ruby Spellman of Locust Valley for more than 60 years dided on April 1, at age 92. Beloved wife of the late Lenward “Buddy.” Loving mother of Cynthia (Teddy Watson) and Lenny (Pat). Cherished grandmother of Teddy (Abby), Coby, Kirsten (Mike) and Jennifer. Special thanks to Bruce, Loretta and Danny. Adored great-grandmother of 11. Arrangements entrusted to Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home of Glen Cove. Private Service at Nassau Knolls Cemetery.