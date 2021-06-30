Rusty Spur Band Kicks off Annual Downtown Sounds Concert Series

Country music will be featured when the Rusty Spur Band opens the 2021 Downtown Sounds Concert Series at the Glen Cove Village Square Plaza on July 2 at 7:30 pm. This country music tribute band presents a unique blend of modern songs and traditional classics such that regardless of whether you loved country when it was or wasn’t cool, it’s a sure thing that you’ll enjoy the show.

Based out of New York City, the Rusty Spur Band features seasoned musicians including Nicole Case and James Brull on female and male lead vocals, respectively. Rounding out the seven-piece band is Caren Wright-Shilling on fiddle and vocals, Nick Troiani on keyboards, Steve Jaworowski on guitar and vocals, Avi Wolf on bass and Mike Giordano on drums. Collectively, these talented musicians present a high-energy show with awesome harmonies that are guaranteed to have audience members both young and old dancing in the streets.

One of the things that last year’s concert series will be remembered for is the first appearance of the Rusty Spur Band on the Downtown Sounds docket; however, this does not mean that the group has ever played on the DTS stage. Confused? The answer to this trivia question is that the group performed when concerts were presented in virtual form last year and their performance was praised to the point where they were invited back this year to be the first act to take the stage in person in Glen Cove in almost two years. What is more, in addition to their concert on August 14, the other eight shows last year and, indeed, the concept of virtual presentation per se, were so well received that this year’s shows will also be available both live and in archived form at Glen Cove Downtown BID Facebook page This means that people from around the globe who are unable to travel to Glen Cove can witness the spectacle as can those in proximity who are long overdue to experience the sound of music on the Glen Cove village streets yet not quite ready to do so in the public domain. Remarkably, last year’s virtual concert with the Rusty Spur Band has been viewed 3,800 times to date.

Presenting sponsors for Downtown Sounds 2021 are Bethpage Federal Credit Union, Village Square, WCWP.org, Glen Cove Hospital Northwell Health, Men On The Move, Phillips Lytle, LLP, American Paving&Masonry, Kimco Realty,Downtown Café, Glen Cove Fitness, Royal Discount wine & Liquor, Glen Cove Eye Care and the Glen Cove Printery . Free parking for Downtown Sounds is available at the nearby municipal garage. For more information, call the Glen Cove BID, 516-759-6570, or visit the Web at http://www.glencovedowntown.org.

-Submitted by the Glen Cove BID