SCO Family Of Services Appoints Vincent Moorehead To Board Of Directors

SCO Family of Services, a leading provider of essential human services in communities throughout New York City and Long Island, is pleased to announce the appointment of Vincent Moorehead to its Board of Directors.

“On behalf of the entire Board, I am delighted to welcome Vincent to the SCO family,” remarked Lee Vance, SCO Board Chair. “Vincent provides a wealth of knowledge and leadership experience that will help us advance our mission of helping New Yorkers build a stronger foundation for the future.”

“We are honored to have Vincent join our dedicated Board of Directors. I welcome his enthusiasm and commitment as we work to provide hope and opportunity for the children, youth, families and adults in our care,” added Keith Little, SCO President & CEO.

Vincent Moorehead is Senior Director of Strategic Procurement & Supply Chain at Success Academy Charter Schools. He leads the procurement team where he manages supply chain, tactical and strategic sourcing in order to secure materials for over 18,000 students in 45 schools across New York City, while overseeing the procurement needs for the overall organization.

Mr. Moorehead previously worked as a global sourcing manager and participant in the Operations Leadership Program at United Technologies, where he implemented high-value projects for partners in the U.S., EMEA and APAC, driving significant cost reductions and operational improvements. He has also held positions at Efficio Consulting as a manager on the Americas team; at Kearney as a management consultant in the Procurement and Analytical Solutions practice; and at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as a contracting officer in the Information Technology Contracts Unit.

Mr. Moorehead was born and raised in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, NY and is a graduate of the prestigious Brooklyn Technical High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and an MBA in Supply Chain Management from Howard University where he was also a founding member of the Society of Collegiate Black Men, and a member of the Golden Key International Honour Society.

-Submitted by SCO Family of Services