Senior Recognized in National Hispanic Recognition Program

Locust Valley High School is proud to announce that senior Roarke Creedon has been named a National Hispanic Recognition Program winner based on his exceptional performance on the PSAT during his junior year of high school. The College Board, which administers the PSAT, recognizes only those Hispanic students that place in the top two percent of all Hispanic students in the nation.

Roarke challenges himself with International Baccalaureate courses, is Vice President of the student body and a scholar-athlete, serving as captain of the baseball and wrestling teams. He has been inducted into the National Honor Society and Italian Honor Society and is a member of the Italian Culture Club. Roarke is working towards gaining a spot on a collegiate wrestling team.