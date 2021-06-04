Serving Those Who Served Us

Glen Cove City School District Honors the Fallen for Memorial Day by Giving Back

In honor of Memorial Day, Glen Cove High School Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society and Finley Middle School Jr. Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society hosted “Jeans for Troops” Day for staff while students participated in “Operation Shoebox”. Both initiatives were used as a way to give back to our veterans and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Faculty and staff donated $5 each and in exchange for their support, they each wore jeans to school for the day. In total, $1,030 was raised and all of the donations went to aiding veterans with employment, housing, and healthcare. While faculty and staff members participated in Jeans for Troops, students participated in Operation Shoebox and collected various personal care items and supplies for those that are currently serving and homeless veterans.

Students packed items such as coffee, socks, toothpaste, and sports gear into care packages and sent letters of encouragement to those who are currently serving our country. They also started their own fundraisers and collection boxes for the supplies for homeless veterans. Both Jeans for Troops and Operation Shoebox brought the entire District together for a worthy cause.

-Submitted by the Glen Cove City School District