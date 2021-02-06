Sewer Upgrades Protect Residents And Waterways

Nassau County approves approximately $12.2 million for treatment plant work

Members of the Nassau County Legislature’s Rules committee unanimously approved contracts that will clear the way for the Glen Cove Wastewater Treatment Plant to be outfitted with millions of dollars in new systems and equipment – improvements that will increase the efficiency and reliability of the facility.

“Nassau County is committed to investments in our infrastructure that protect the environment, preserve our quality of life, and establish a solid foundation for future economic development in our community,” Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D – Glen Cove) said. “I am proud to have worked with County Executive Curran and her administration to secure funding for these critical sewer infrastructure upgrades and other enhancements that give us all greater peace of mind by ensuring effective and reliable sewer service for years to come.”

One project specific to the Glen Cove plant will yield mechanical and system upgrades for its sludge dewatering system. New equipment will be installed, including progressive cavity pumps, top-opening inline sludge macerators, sludge dewatering equipment, polymer blending and feed equipment and a shaftless screw conveyor.

In a separate project, wastewater infrastructure systems utilized by the Glen Cove and Cedar Creek Waste Control Treatment Plants will be integrated, enabling workers to operate the plants more efficiently, respond to emergencies more nimbly, and better secure the equipment and increase its resiliency. All told, the combined Glen Cove and Cedar Creek improvements total an approximately $12.2-million investment by the County.

Alongside these recent upgrades, the County continues its support for the construction of a new bulkhead adjacent to the treatment plant and Glen Cove Creek. The bulkhead protects the plant from the elements and prevents potential sewage leaks.

“I am very happy knowing that the County is investing in the Sewer Treatment Plant here in Glen Cove. We are geographically located on the north shore and require that the water systems operate properly. Water quality is of the utmost importance not only for recreational use, but for the environment and wildlife in the area,” City of Glen Cove Mayor Tim Tenke said. “We are thankful to Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton for her continued efforts in securing funding for these types of improvements. We value her commitment to Glen Cove and appreciate her dedication of environmental issues in our area.”