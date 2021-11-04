Six LVHS Seniors Named National Merit Commended Students

Locust Valley High School has announced that six seniors were named National Merit Commended Students in the National Merit Scholarship Program, sponsored by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. They are recognized for achieving exceptional scores on the Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test (PSAT) as juniors. From among the 1.6 million students across the nation taking the exam, approximately 34,000 were named commended students. Nicole Berritto, Alexander Botticelli, Theodore Burns, Hope Kim, Griffin Postley and Madison Weiss are each named among this elite group of students.

An International Baccaleureate Diploma candidate, Nicole is the Class of 2022 Salutatorian, Class President and Vice President of both Italian Honor Society and National Honor Society. She is a member of the varsity lacrosse team and a scholar-athlete in varsity soccer. Nicole is also a member of the Art Honor Society, Italian Club, Model United Nations and Student Government. She participates in the Science Research Program and will earn the Seal of Biliteracy.

Alexander, an IB Diploma candidate and Advanced Placement Scholar with Honor, is the Class Vice President and an officer in the Italian Honor Society. He will earn the Seal of Biliteracy and is a member of Model United Nations and Biolympiad. Alexander is also a member of the National Honor Society and will earn a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and Mastery in Math and Science.

Theodore is a member of the National Honor Society and will earn a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and Mastery in Math and Science. He is a scholar-athlete in cross-country and track and is proud of his personal records in both. He also participates in Ethics Bowl, Model United Nations and Science Olympiads, in which he serves as a leader by motivating his teammates and helping them play to their strengths.

Hope, an IB Diploma candidate and AP Scholar, is the Vice President of French Honor Society, Secretary of National Honor Society, Treasurer of Alzheimer’s Awareness Club and a scholar-athlete and Captain of varsity girls spring track. She is also a member of Chamber Orchestra, Quiz Bowl, Science Bowl, Tri-M Music Honor Society, varsity girls’ tennis and varsity winter and spring track and field. Hope will earn a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and Mastery in Math and Science and the Seal of Biliteracy. She has also earned the President’s Service Award and Yu Gwan Sun Award.

Griffin Postley, an IB Diploma candidate and AP Scholar with Honor is President of Mock Trial and History Bowl and Captain of Quiz Bowl. He is a member of the National Art Honor Society and serves as Ambassador of the Spanish Honor Society. He is an active member of Model United Nations and Ethics Bowl. Griffin is a scholar-athlete in tennis. He will earn a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and Mastery in Math and Science.

Madison Weiss, an IB Diploma candidate, is a member of National Honor Society and Spanish Honor Society and serves as Vice President of the Alzheimer’s Awareness Club. She is also involved in Biolympiad, Peer Leaders, Neuroscience Club, Writer’s Workshop, track and field and hockey teams. She will earn the Seal of Biliteracy and is proud of organizing a group to participate in the Epilepsy Awareness Walk. She also serves as a mentor to younger athletes, demonstrating skills and drills in field hockey and track.

Congratulations to Nicole, Alexander, Theodore, Hope, Griffin and Madison!

—Submitted by Locust Valley Central School District