St. Hyacinth’s Clinic A Model For COVID-19 Vaccine Pop-Ups

On Thursday, March 4, approximately 500 Glen Cove-area residents—400 seniors and 100 additional eligible residents that work in our schools—received COVID-19 vaccines during a pop-up clinic at St. Hyacinth’s R.C. Church in Glen Head.

I applaud Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and the leaders of Northwell Health for their ongoing efforts to directly deliver vaccines where the need is greatest.

Thanks to the collaborative efforts of community stakeholders, this pop-up was a well-run, multi-faceted event. Cognizant of the increase in food insecurity during the pandemic, we are all so grateful to Long Island Cares for delivering food boxes, which the Glen Cove Fire Department helped distribute to families in need. I appreciate the Glen Cove Police Department’s generous donation of hand sanitizer and assistance with directing traffic and aiding those in attendance.

Most importantly, we would not have had such a successful day without having such an ideal venue. We are all tremendously thankful to Father Daniel Nash for graciously opening St. Hyacinth’s doors for this life-saving event.

As inoculation efforts continue to ramp up thanks to the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, I am hopeful that the success of this recent pop-up clinic will serve as a model for future vaccine distribution events in our area.

—Delia Deriggi-Whitton

Nassau County Legislator (LD11), Glen Cove