Successful Pickleball Tournament

A North Shore student group organized a pickleball tournament to raise funds for NOSH, a program of the North Shore Soup Kitchen (NSSK). In September, Alistair Wright, a junior at Locust Valley’s Friends Academy, tore a ligament in his ankle while playing tennis. Wright, who lives in Douglaston, knew he’d be out of commission for a few months and, in his words, “I wanted to make good use of my time.”

He was told about a fire sustained at NOSH’s former headquarters and the loss of equipment and food. “I chose NOSH as the beneficiary for a fundraising event because through other volunteer work I had learned how widespread food insecurity is,” Wright stated.

He saw a real need to raise both money and awareness and organized Rally for Hunger to benefit NOSH.

Fellow Friends tennis team member Daniel Duke, and school friends Austin Notaris, Russell Notaris and Quinn Dougherty helped Wright build a plan and identify resources for Rally for Hunger. The head of Robbie Wagner’s Tournament Training Center in Glenwood Landing immediately agreed to donate his training venue for the event.

Wright created a website and designed flyers that were posted throughout North Shore locations to create awareness of the event. He also spoke at several churches. The students’ plan of action included involving event sponsors; they elicited the support of Great Neck Podiatry, The Law Office of Ann-Margaret Carrozza, Glen Head Pharmacy, Ciro’s Pizzeria, Co-Co Confections & Coffee, Youngs Farm, Top Prep Academy, Icon Properties, Chillato, Gemelli and Pezzi Pizza.

Present at the Rally for Hunger tournament was NSSK/NOSH board member and fundraising chairman Renee Swanson of Sea Cliff. “I’m so impressed that such young people as Alistair and his Rally for Hunger team recognized the need and stepped up with such a well-thought-out and executed event,” stated Swanson.

As a result of this fundraiser, NOSH, a program of the North Shore Soup Kitchen (NSSK), which delivers weekly food supplies to more than 500 families living in Bayville, Glen Cove, Roslyn, Locust Valley and Sea Cliff , is now $4,500 further along in fundraising to support its vital work.