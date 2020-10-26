Suozzi Joins Sons and Daughters of Italy Loggia Glen Cove for 100th Anniversary

Congressman Tom Suozzi (D-Long Island, Queens) joined members of Loggia #1016 Glen Cove, part of the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America (OSIA), for the celebration of their 100th anniversary during Italian Heritage Month.

“The Glen Cove Sons of Italy has played a big role in the history of the Suozzi family, Glen Cove and America. Sempre Avanti,” said Suozzi.

The OSIA is the oldest and largest organization of Italian men and women in North America. OSIA lodge number 1016 (Loggia Glen Cove) is located in the City of Glen Cove, New York and was the first lodge on Long Island.