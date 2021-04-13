Superintendent Of North Shore Schools Announces Resignation

The North Shore CSD Board of Education announces the resignation of our Superintendent, Dr. Peter Giarrizzo, who has accepted the position of Superintendent for the Mount Pleasant Central School District in Westchester County, New York. The four years of Dr. Giarrizzo’s tenure at North Shore have been marked by important and noteworthy progress for the District including the development of a five-year strategic plan, responsible budgets within the tax cap, a forward-looking bond, and a cost-saving Energy Performance Contract. He has recruited and hired four building principals and several other key positions, and we have successfully reopened our schools for remote, hybrid and in-person learners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of Education has been actively engaged in seeking an Interim Superintendent for the 2021-2022 school year, and we look forward to announcing an appointment shortly. This will allow us to conduct a full, comprehensive search for a permanent new Superintendent involving all stakeholders in the selection process. The Board has confidence in our administration, especially Assistant Superintendent for Business, Ms. Olivia Buatsi, and Assistant Superintendent for Instruction, Dr. Christopher Zublionis, to guide the District along its continuing path of growth and success, which has made North Shore such a desirable place to be.

We look forward to completing the 2020-2021 school year with Dr. Giarrizzo at the helm, and we wish him success in his new position as well as the joys of working closer to home and spending more time with his family. We gratefully acknowledge his commitment to our District mission of nurturing and enriching each and every student’s natural delight in learning. Dr. Giarrizzo has developed strong relationships with our students, faculty, staff, parents, and community. He will be missed, but the Viking ship remains guided by our shared values, and we are very much on course.

